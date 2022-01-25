Is Madelyn Cline Leaving 'Outer Banks' After Season 3? She Says

Heading out of Outer Banks? Madelyn Cline reassured fans of the Netflix series that she has no intentions of leaving amid rumors that her time on the teen drama is coming to an end.

“Hi so I’m getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx,” the actress, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 24. “I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me.”

The South Carolina native continued: “I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for it and for everyone who has watched it. Not everything you read on the internet is true.”

Cline stars as Sarah Cameron on the Netflix hit, which debuted in 2019. Following the success of seasons 1 and 2, the streaming platform officially renewed the series for another installment, continuing the adventures of Sarah and her onscreen beau, John B. (Chase Stokes).

The Knives Out 2 star and Stokes, 29, formed a close friendship in the early days of filming Outer Banks, eventually taking their bond to a romantic level after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had called it quits.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

Despite their breakup, the actors proved to still be each other’s biggest fans. Stokes gushed over his ex-girlfriend one month after their split made headlines, exclusively telling Us in December 2021, “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth.”

At the time, the Maryland native played coy about his relationship status, adding, “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

While the duo’s onscreen romance still gives fans butterflies, they’ve seemingly put their real-life relationship behind them. The Beach House actor was recently spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery woman as Cline has fans convinced she’s moved on with Zack Bia following a few cozy outings. However, the DJ, 25, swiftly shut down dating rumors earlier this month.

“We are not dating. We hang out all the time,” Bia said on the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast. “I think as someone like herself who is extremely busy and is going to start traveling — she’s on set five months out of the year — she has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule. It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. … We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”

Before Bia’s denial, a source told Us that the twosome “haven’t labeled” their connection. “They might seem like an odd match, but she’s someone who can get along with anybody because of how kind she is,” the insider noted. “They’re cute together.”