Madonna had quite the night after the Oscars, but there was one moment — and person — that stood out from the rest.

The pop queen, 65, recapped the Sunday, March 10, afterparty in a series of behind-the-scenes snaps via Instagram, including one where she posed next to Cillian Murphy. While standing beside the Oppenheimer star, 47, Madonna held up a sign that read, “Leave me alone. I’m tired!!”

Madonna cohosted her event, which was sponsored by Gucci and Salesforce, with Guy Oseary at his private residence, and attendees reportedly included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. She rocked a Victorian-inspired corset with fishnet tights and knee-high lace up boots, pairing the look with a long cape, platinum blonde wig and a tiara.

“Oscar party was FUN!” Madonna captioned her Instagram post on Monday, March 11. “Not exactly a night off for a girl that [needs] a night off. But I’m so happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy — Congratulations ! 🌟”

Related: The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Oscars: Colman Domingo and More When combing through the long list of menswear looks from the 2024 Oscars, which took place on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles, a few major trends captured our attention. Interestingly, there were virtually no ties to be seen. Nearly every man in attendance opted to either wear a bowtie or no tie at all. […]

During Sunday’s awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Murphy took home the Best Actor trophy for his role in Oppenheimer.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Academy, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. It’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Murphy continued by giving thanks to the cast and crew of the film, as well as giving a shout-out to his fellow Best Actor nominees. (He was up against Maestro’s Bradley Cooper, Rustin’s Colman Domingo, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright.)

Related: What’s Next for the Biggest 2024 Oscar Winners? A Guide to Their Future Gigs Getty Images (2) Congratulations, you’ve won an Oscar! Your next mission, should you choose to accept it: Stay golden. It’s not as easy as it seems — just ask Jean Dujardin. Twelve years ago, the French actor beat Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the Best Actor category for The Artist. Other than a brief appearance in The Wolf […]

“I am a very proud Irishman. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world,” he said. “So I’d like to dedicate this award to the peacemakers.”

After the nominees were announced in January, Murphy reflected on his first-ever Oscar nod. “We’ve talked about this really gradual process, and I think that’s why I’m able to deal with it and able to enjoy it,” he told Deadline at the time. “I’m, like, 48 and I’ve seen a lot and been doing it for 28 years now, so I think I can understand how significant it is to me and how meaningful it is to me and to other people. … You know, it’s been a long time in the business. I think as a youngster it just didn’t seem a possibility, anything like this.”