Madonna had quite the night after the Oscars, but there was one moment — and person — that stood out from the rest.
The pop queen, 65, recapped the Sunday, March 10, afterparty in a series of behind-the-scenes snaps via Instagram, including one where she posed next to Cillian Murphy. While standing beside the Oppenheimer star, 47, Madonna held up a sign that read, “Leave me alone. I’m tired!!”
Madonna cohosted her event, which was sponsored by Gucci and Salesforce, with Guy Oseary at his private residence, and attendees reportedly included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. She rocked a Victorian-inspired corset with fishnet tights and knee-high lace up boots, pairing the look with a long cape, platinum blonde wig and a tiara.
“Oscar party was FUN!” Madonna captioned her Instagram post on Monday, March 11. “Not exactly a night off for a girl that [needs] a night off. But I’m so happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy — Congratulations ! 🌟”
During Sunday’s awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Murphy took home the Best Actor trophy for his role in Oppenheimer.
“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Academy, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. It’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say.”
Murphy continued by giving thanks to the cast and crew of the film, as well as giving a shout-out to his fellow Best Actor nominees. (He was up against Maestro’s Bradley Cooper, Rustin’s Colman Domingo, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright.)
“I am a very proud Irishman. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world,” he said. “So I’d like to dedicate this award to the peacemakers.”
After the nominees were announced in January, Murphy reflected on his first-ever Oscar nod. “We’ve talked about this really gradual process, and I think that’s why I’m able to deal with it and able to enjoy it,” he told Deadline at the time. “I’m, like, 48 and I’ve seen a lot and been doing it for 28 years now, so I think I can understand how significant it is to me and how meaningful it is to me and to other people. … You know, it’s been a long time in the business. I think as a youngster it just didn’t seem a possibility, anything like this.”