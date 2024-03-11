Your account
Stylish

The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Oscars: Colman Domingo, Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling and More

By
The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Oscars
12
WireImage; FilmMagic; WireImage

When combing through the long list of menswear looks from the 2024 Oscars, which took place on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles, a few major trends captured our attention.

Interestingly, there were virtually no ties to be seen. Nearly every man in attendance opted to either wear a bowtie or no tie at all. One of the most unique neck accessories of the evening came in the form of Robert Downey Jr.’s bolo tie.

Despite the absence of ties, brooches and pins proved to be hugely popular. A number of other menswear looks featured some variation of a lapel accessory, from Simu Liu’s artfully-shaped silver pin to Tatanka Means’ turquoise brooch.

A third trend that captivated Us was the subtly flared trouser, reminiscent of the 1970s. This was worn by several actors, including Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.

In this article

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper
Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy

Colman Domingo
John Krasinski

John Krasinski
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey
Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa
Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Simu Liu

Tatanka Means

