When combing through the long list of menswear looks from the 2024 Oscars, which took place on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles, a few major trends captured our attention.

Interestingly, there were virtually no ties to be seen. Nearly every man in attendance opted to either wear a bowtie or no tie at all. One of the most unique neck accessories of the evening came in the form of Robert Downey Jr.’s bolo tie.

Despite the absence of ties, brooches and pins proved to be hugely popular. A number of other menswear looks featured some variation of a lapel accessory, from Simu Liu’s artfully-shaped silver pin to Tatanka Means’ turquoise brooch.

A third trend that captivated Us was the subtly flared trouser, reminiscent of the 1970s. This was worn by several actors, including Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.