Olivia and Brett’s journey seemed to start off shaky during the season 11 premiere of Married at First Sight on Wednesday, July 15. After watching the episode, she shared her reactions in a recap for Us Weekly.

It’s so surreal to be able to watch this all back – it feels like we filmed a million years ago! Also, holy moly I’m on TV! Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Bennett and Amelia

Bennett is so cute on his pedicab! His friends seemed to take the news OK and he seems hopeful in the process. His sister seemed happy for him too. I love Amelia and her acro yoga and one-man band. She has an amazing voice and I really like that she wants a stay-at-home husband. Her friend seemed worried that they wouldn’t match her with someone who sees her artistic side but I think the experts nailed it with matching her with Bennett.

Miles and Karen

I had no idea that Karen dealt with her ex having a child with someone else. I would 100 percent have walls up too. I’m glad she had her friend there for support as it’s huge to tell your mom about getting matched. I think Kathy and my mom would get along great! As for Miles, his grandparents, who have been married for 55 years(!) are adorable and very supportive. They just want to see Miles happy, and had valid concerns — it sounds like Miles and Karen’s life morals and goals add up.

Woody and Amani

I can’t believe Amani found out her ex was married. Dating is super hard in NOLA! Woody, meanwhile, seems like a hopeless romantic and he has great style! He seems like he’s in a spot in his life where he’s ready for a wife, even though his friends don’t seem to think he’s ready to settle down — their reactions are kind of hilarious.

Henry and Christina

Christina and her emotional intelligence — all I have to say is yassss. Flowers are overrated, but I hope Henry buys her flowers. It’s so sweet that her mom will walk her down the aisle. I think Henry will be more reserved than Christina is used to. Hard life changes are not fun when you don’t have anyone there to support you through it. I think Christina and Henry would definitely complement each other.

Brett and I

I was so nervous to tell my mom and was glad she was able to come down on such short notice! I talk to my mom every day and we are very close. I can tell her everything — somethings she may not want to hear — and if my mom wasn’t on board, I couldn’t have gone through this process. As for Brett, his dad did not seem thrilled and his siblings didn’t have much to say — the looks on their faces say it all. They all seemed shocked that he would even consider getting married given his dating history. Brett and his statistics … I’m excited to see what he has planned … “for us.”

Dress and Tux Shopping

First impressions are everything so all of us took this very seriously. I like that Brett chose simple black and white, but I have to admit that watching this segment was tough. It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn’t ready to settle down.

Dress shopping for me was stressful. I thought I would be able to walk in and find a dress easily. I was happy my mom was able to be there with me — getting ready for a wedding in two weeks is very stressful and I think dress shopping really made getting married a reality. I was relieved to see that someone else tried on a bunch of dresses. Karen’s mom had a lot of concerns but I loved that she was there to support her.

Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

It was interesting to be a fly on the wall in the guys’ party. New Orleans is small and I think everyone was concerned that they may know their spouse. It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting … eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy. I feel so bad for Kristin as Brett clearly made her feel so uncomfortable. Brett doesn’t appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party.

As for our party, I got my two seconds in with the strippers and that was plenty! Christina doesn’t seem happy to be at the Bachelorette party. It’s not what any of us would do, but just make the best of it — we are meeting the wives for the first time and celebrating with our friends!

Wedding Day

I cannot wait to see everyone’s first reactions! Getting my hair and make-up done made everything start to sink in. Everyone seems confident and happy to marry a stranger. I don’t know how I would feel if I was in Karen’s shoes. I don’t know if I would have walked down the aisle if I knew my husband’s name and social media. It definitely takes away from the experience. I feel bad that she had to deal with those emotions on her wedding day. That day was tough enough without that added stress. I think she will be pleasantly surprised when she gets at the end of the aisle — if she makes it there!

