Kate Sisk is absolutely crushed. During the Tuesday, February 26, episode of Married at First Sight, the four couples celebrate their one-month wedding anniversaries. However, Luke Cuccurullo isn’t around for his and Kate’s.

“This morning, Luke set his alarm for 8 a.m. and left to hang out with his friends,” Kate, 28, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

“I never would have expected that my husband would not want to spend our one-month anniversary together,” the Philadelphia native admits in the preview, while cleaning her apartment to stay busy.

Despite not being in the best place, the hotel marketing specialist is still shocked by her husband’s actions. “I know things haven’t been going well, but I woke up today just hoping, there’s, like, a little sliver, it’s our anniversary, maybe we could do something nice today,” she tells the camera later, while sitting in bed crying. She attempts to continue talking but begins sobbing and runs into the bathroom.

