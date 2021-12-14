A messy romance cut short. Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang are no longer together after entering a romance following their respective relationships on season 13 of Married at First Sight.

At the end of the season, both Zack, 27, and wife Michaela Clark and Bao, 36, and husband Johnny Lam called it quits. Four months later, Zack asked Bao out on a date, a moment captured during Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which aired last month.

“Having gotten to know Bao the last couple of months, I think she’s an amazing person. I like how she’s always herself. I love her giddiness. I really do,” he said at the time, later telling Bao that they had the same intentions. “I think anyone going into this process, like, wants to date intentionally. Like, you wanted to be married, so I understand that. I feel the same exact way. Nothing changes about how I feel about being married. I think it’s kind of a big risk, us going out. I wouldn’t just do this if I wasn’t serious.”

Additionally, they both agreed they weren’t interested in dating other people. However, that wasn’t the case for Zack, who a source tells Us was talking to someone else — and it led to his split from the administrative director.

The split follows a lengthy YouTube interview with the alleged other woman, Elena Guevara, earlier this month, during which the cosmetology student claimed she had been dating the Friends app founder for more than a month. At the time, she alleged that she reached out to Zack via Instagram DM while the show was still airing, and they exchanged numbers.

“I had no idea [Bao and Zack were together], and he had told me that we weren’t able to go on dates in public because we’d be photographed together and posted on a blog,” she claimed in the interview with Little Black Book. “He told me that if he was photographed with another woman, then the show would sue him because everyone had to be under the impression that he and Michaela were still married because people couldn’t know about the divorce and he couldn’t file for divorce yet until after Decision Day.”

Later in the interview, she explained that when Zack was spotted with Bao in photos from Thanksgiving, she “tried to have an adult conversation with him” and he denied dating anyone. She then messaged Bao and eventually the women compared stories.

“He is the one who is wrong. I did nothing wrong … and Bao doesn’t deserve any hate,” Elena added. “The only person to blame is Zack.”