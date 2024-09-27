In her last great role in a long career of many great roles on stage and screen, Maggie Smith played Dowager Countess Violet Crawley, the matriarch of the Crawley family, on Downton Abbey.

But the EGOT winner had a surprising take on this role as well as playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. “I am deeply grateful for the work in [Harry] Potter and indeed Downton but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things,” Smith, who died at age 89 in September 2024, previously told ES Magazine in 2019 that her acting career took her by surprise. “Honest to God, I have no idea where the urge came from.”

She continued of her childhood in England: “It was such a ghastly time and we didn’t go to the theatre. I got into terrible trouble once because the neighbors took me to the cinema on a Sunday. But I had a wonderful teacher, Dorothy Bartholomew, who also taught Miriam Margolyes, and who encouraged me.”

Not only was Smith’s portrayal on Downton inimitably iconic and award-winning, but she delivered many unforgettable quotes and catchphrases throughout her tenure on the regency series. If you ask Us, “What is a weekend” will always be famous — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Keep reading to look back at Smith’s most memorable Downton zingers that we still can’t stop thinking about:

“But, what is a weekend?”

When the Grantham family sits down to dinner with new Abbey heir Matthew (Dan Stevens), the attorney reveals that he will have “plenty of time” to handle the estate affairs over weekends. Violet then perfectly chimes in, asking for the definition of a weekend.

“I’m a woman, Mary. I can be as contrary as I choose.”

While helping granddaughter Mary (Michelle Dockery) attempt to move on after the death of Matthew, Violet dropped some pearls of wisdom about finding a partner.

“There’s nothing simpler than avoiding people you don’t like. Avoiding one’s friends, that’s the real test.”

Violet also gave Us advice about the ease of walking away from enemies.

“A woman of my age can face reality better than most men.”

Violet bust out this line after her relatives realize that she was listening to their conversation.

“Vulgarity is no substitute for wit.”

As granddaughter Edith (Laura Carmichael) planned to marry Sir Anthony (Robert Bathurst) in season 3, Ediths’ sister Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) quipped that she likely wouldn’t get much sleep in the coming days. Violet, however, was not a fan of the innuendo.

“I don’t dislike him. I just don’t like him. Which is quite different.”

Violet reminded Us that it’s possible to be polite but still keep a distance from someone.

“You sound like Mrs. Bennett.”

Violet dropped a subtle reference to Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice character in season 5.

“You are a woman with a brain and reasonable ability. Stop whining and find something to do.”

Once again, Violet always delivers the motivation.