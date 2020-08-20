Full circle. Maisie Williams was satisfied with her character Arya Stark‘s final arc on Game of Thrones — despite some fans’ disappointment in the series finale.

“We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life,” the actress, 23, said during her appearance on the Wednesday, August 19, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly.”

Arya’s pivotal role in the series came to a head when she killed the Night King in the final season, which aired in 2019. Williams told host Jimmy Fallon that it’s been a relief to no longer get hounded for information on how the popular HBO series would end.

“It is so nice,” she said. “I used to walk down the street and every single person that would recognize me, the only thing they’d ever want to know is like, ‘Tell me what happens in the next season,’ like, ‘Did Jon Snow really die? Are you going to be blind forever?’ All of these things I just couldn’t talk about.”

The U.K. native added, “Now I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?'”

Although Williams was excited about Arya’s story line, the Game of Thrones series finale faced backlash from some fans who called for the final episodes to be remade with different writers. A Change.org petition demanding a re-do of the last season even received nearly two million signatures.

Charles Dance — who portrayed Tywin Lannister on the show from 2011 to 2015 — told PopCulture.com on Tuesday, August 18, that he also wasn’t impressed with the conclusion.

“I mean, I saw it. I continue[d] to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory,” the actor, 73, said in reference to his character’s death in season 4. “Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were story lines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people! I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”