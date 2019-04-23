No matter how weirded out Game of Thrones fans feel after witnessing Arya’s sex scene in the HBO drama’s Sunday, April 21, episode, Maisie Williams has it worse.

In the episode, Arya sleeps with former traveling companion Gendry (Joe Dempsie) as Winterfell braces for an attack by the wights and the White Walkers. On Twitter, some fans said they found the sex scene “a little weird” and “uncomfortable,” especially since Williams was 11 when she was cast in the role.

Williams, now 22, shut down the debate with her tweet on Tuesday, April 23. “if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe,” she wrote.

The English actress also discussed the scene with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that friend and costar Sophie Turner reached that part of the script before she did and clued her in. “Sophie said, ‘Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first,’” Williams recalled. “So I just read that and it was practically all I knew about the entire season.”

At first, Williams thought the scene was a prank orchestrated by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who have been known to send fake scripts to the cast members. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one,’” She said. “And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f–k!”

The New Mutants star added: “I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things.”

It was also an unnerving experience to shoot the scene, Williams explained: “No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at, which in turn makes you feel like you look awful. … You want people to act more normal.”

Turner, 23, also offered her thoughts on Arya’s sex scene after the episode, posting a vividly worded Instagram Stories video as she cradled a glass a wine. “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted to have a little storyline of a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p–y,” she said. “And that’s the tea,” she adds before sipping on her wine.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

