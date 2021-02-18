Big, big plans! Malia Obama just landed a major gig as part of Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon series.

The former first daughter, 22, will work within the writing staff of a series titled Hive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new TV project is set to focus on a Beyoncé-type figure and comes from writer Janine Nabers.

The new series will be a part of the 37-year-old Atlanta star’s new overall deal with Amazon after leaving his multi-year arrangement with FX, which is owned by Disney. The agreement is said to come with a channel that features Glover’s work and other specially selected content. His brother and frequent collaborator, Stephen Glover, also reached a deal with the streamer.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter has previously worked behind the scenes on multiple Hollywood projects. Back in 2015, Malia scored a summer internship on the set of HBO’s Girls shortly after her 17th birthday.

Two years later, series cocreator and star Lena Dunham raved about Malia’s worth ethic on set. “She was interning at HBO, and they thought, ‘What if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls?’” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 34, said on The Howard Stern Show in 2017. “She loved the show. She wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic.”

Dunham noted how Malia was an “angel” and “so smart,” adding, “I once asked her, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ and she was like, ‘Well, do you want me to list by my favorite director, actor, or cinematographer?’ And I was like, ‘You are smarter than me, let’s just be done with that.’”

Jenni Konner, who was a coshowrunner and writer on the comedy series, told Howard Stern that Malia was being trained “to do what our writers’ assistants did” on set. “We do a lot of improv, so you take down the improv so we can get it in the next shot,” she shared.

Malia also served as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS drama Extant. “She was fantastic. She was amazing,” the Oscar winner, 54, recalled on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017. “She is such a smart, beautiful young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are,” she added. “So, duh!”

When she was 19, the Harvard University student briefly interned at The Weinstein Company just months before Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo scandal surfaced in October 2017. Barack, 59, spoke out in the wake of the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s sexual misconduct allegations.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status,” the 44th president said in a statement at the time. “We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

Barack and Michelle are also parents of daughter Sasha Obama, who began attending the University of Michigan in 2019. During an interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager, Michelle revealed that she teared up while dropping their youngest child off at college.

“We were really good about [not getting too emotional],” she said of her family in December 2019. “We didn’t want to embarrass her because she had roommates and it was at the end, after lunch, when we said that final goodbye.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Malia and Glover’s reps for comment.