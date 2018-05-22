Well, this is awkward. In a trailer for the upcoming season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality TV personality takes matters into her own hands by seemingly proposing to boyfriend Geno Doak — despite his reluctance to get married.

The sneak peek for the second season of the hit WE series shows Mama June (real name: June Shannon) gaining “a few pounds,” being glammed up with heavy spray tans alongside daughter Alana “Honey Boo” Thompson, and starring in a mother-daughter charity pageant show.

But the most shocking moment shows Mama June, 38, gearing up to propose to her boyfriend of one year — as her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is at the alter with fiancee Josh Efird!

And nobody seems more stunned than Doak, who can be overheard saying, “She knows I don’t want to get married.”

Shannon told Us Weekly exclusively in January that she met her new boyfriend through mutual friends. She later introduced her beau on the first season premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot! where she proudly boasted, “I have found love ya’ll. I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again!”

Whether or not the reality star — who was seen sporting a diamond ring on that finger when she visited the Us Weekly offices in January — actually gets on bended knee and asks for his hand in marriage remains to be seen. However, Pumpkin and Efird did tie the knot on April 30 in Las Vegas. The happy couple also share daughter Ella Grace, who was born in December 2017.

Check out Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 on WE tv when it premieres on June 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

