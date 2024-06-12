Two days after coming out as bisexual, singer Maren Morris danced with a Pride flag on stage during a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Tuesday, June 11.

The moment came after she performed “80s Mercedes,” the final song of her set. She then brought out the Pride flag to an eruption of cheers from the audience.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” wrote Morris, 34, via Instagram in a post on June 9. “Happy pride 🌈.”

Fans and celebrities flocked to the comments, showing their support for Morris. Musician Scott Hoying, who is openly gay, wrote, “Love you so much Maren!!!!!! 🥹❤️🌈.”

“From seeing you as a closeted 16 year old on the hero tour to being out and proud at 24 and seeing you doing the same 🥹🫶🏻 love you endlessly and happy pride!! 💖🏳️‍🌈,” wrote another fan.

Morris’ evening in Colorado held even more memorable moments. She also introduced fans to a new song, “I Hope I Never Fall in Love.”

“When you hear the title, you’re going to be like ‘OK bitch. Yeah right,’” she said to preface. “This song I wrote with my friend Delacey. This song is called ‘I Hope I Never Fall in Love.’ It’s pretty explanatory.”

She also opened up about leaving country music, a genre she once criticized for a lack of inclusivity. That decision inspired her to write “The Tree” last fall at a time when she was also going through a divorce from husband and musician Ryan Hurd. Morris and Hurd share son Hayes, 4.

“I wrote this song last fall, kind of about the beginning of the fall of all of the s–t in my life going up in smoke — and a lot of it was because I held the matches,” she told the audience as she introduced “The Tree.” Morris added that “it’s OK to set boundaries with people and walk away” from things, jobs and people who “ don’t have any interest in knowing you as you grow.”

“They know a you that they placed eight years ago when they met you. Sometimes I’m not even talking about just a person, I’m talking about, like, an industry. I’ve changed a lot of things in my life in my job, so thank you for being on this ride with me because it would really suck without you,” she concluded. ” So this is a song about how I burned my life to the ground and I’m a Phoenix from the ashes.”

Morris’ tour continues Wednesday night in Dillon, CO and runs through September.