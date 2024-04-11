Maren Morris is ready for a new chapter as she turns one year older.

“Hello, 34. The year of 33 was … something, but the bridge has been crossed and I’m on the other side,” Morris, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 10 alongside a slideshow of photos from her birthday celebration. “The wonderful women in my life who carried me over it, I’ll never be able to repay you.”

Morris shared a series of snaps of her dressed up for her birthday as she and her friends went out to eat at Altro Paradiso in New York City. She included a photo of the restaurant’s menu and her group toasting their wine glasses.

This is Morris’ first birthday since she filed for divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd in October 2023 after five years of marriage. The pair, who share son Hayes, 4, officially settled their divorce in January 2024 after coming to an agreement late last year.

One day before her birthday, Morris got emotional while she and pal Karina Argow did a joint interview with CBS Mornings. The singer recalled how her best friend remained by her side following her and Hurd’s split.

“This one has definitely carried me through a lot,” Morris told Gayle King while referring to Argow as she continued to fight back tears. “Being here with her and celebrating … I love, obviously, my music and writing, but sometimes it’s scary just being the only one under the spotlight. And so, getting to share this with her is so special to me. … It’s such a gift.”

While the breakup was difficult for Morris, she’s now ready to move forward with her life. The musician exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her next chapter and how she plans on embracing her newly single status.

“I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss. I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself,” Morris told Us in February. “I feel like, this is just a perfect moment for me to make that statement.”

Now, Morris wants to focus on a “true reclamation” of her singlehood while learning how to enjoy her “own company and nurture that relationship.”

In addition to her love life, Morris is also giving her music career a refresh. Last year, she declared her plans to leave the country music genre. Before she and Hurd, 37, split, Morris had a new album ready to go but following her breakup, her “life imploded” and went back to “square one” creatively.

“I sort of am back to square one, which is not that scary to me anymore because … nothing could shake me at this point,” she told Us. “I’m in the fun stage of figuring out what the sound is.”