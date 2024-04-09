Maren Morris was overcome with emotion while speaking about working with her bestie, Karina Argow, for her latest project post-divorce.

Morris, 33, teared up several times during the pair’s CBS Mornings interview on Tuesday, April 9, where they chatted about their friendship and their new children’s book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure. “I’m, like, already crying. I think I’m, like, PMSing or something,” the singer teased during the segment.

“Please talk for me,” she jokingly told Argow, who was giggling next to her. “Hearing your name come out of [Gayle King’s] mouth on TV is just so wild.”

Morris revealed that she and Argow, who is a former teacher, brainstormed the book while hanging out on her tour bus. “Karina’s very supportive of me, I mean, obviously. But being able to do something creative with her … I just love collaboration,” she gushed. “I write a lot of my songs with my best friends, so it just seemed so natural to do this with her. And we’ve already started book two, so we’re on a little roll.”

Noting that a “best friend always comes in handy when you’re going through a divorce,” King, 69, asked Morris for an update on life after her split from ex-husband Ryan Hurd.

“I’m good. I mean, this one has definitely carried me through a lot,” Morris replied, referring to Argow as she continued to fight back tears. “Being here with her and celebrating … I love, obviously, my music and writing, but sometimes it’s scary just being the only one under the spotlight. And so, getting to share this with her is so special to me. … It’s such a gift.”

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, in October 2023 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. The artists met during a 2013 writing session in Nashville and later tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son, Hayes, now 4, in March 2020.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Hurd “wasn’t expecting” his now-ex to file for divorce. Weeks after their split made headlines, the pair reunited to take their son trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Hurd later completed a court-mandated parenting class in December 2023, one month before he and Morris settled and finalized their divorce. According to court docs obtained by Us, the duo split their assets based on what was listed in their 2018 prenuptial agreement. In addition to sharing joint custody of Hayes, Morris was ordered to pay Hurd $2,100 per month in child support.

With the divorce behind her, Morris is excited to enter a new phase of her life. “I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss,” she exclusively told Us in February of embracing her singlehood. “I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself.”

She continued: “There’s just something so badass about reclaiming your personhood in that way. I think that that’s sort of what I was channeling when we were recording that day.”