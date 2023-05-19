Challenge accepted! After Katie Maloney said Tom Schwartz sounded “like a country song” during the Vanderpump Rules finale, Maren Morris turned his lament into a real one.

The Grammy winner, 33, shared a TikTok video of herself strumming a guitar and singing Schwartz’s words on Friday, May 19, in a stitch with a scene from the episode. “My health, my wealth, my family,” the “Humble Quest” songstress began, quoting the Bravo series. “There’s f–king man-eating Nile crocodiles in Florida now.”

Maloney, 36, saw the clip and couldn’t contain her delight, commenting, “I’m deceased 💀💀💀😂😂😂.” In response, Morris replied, “But you SNAPPED. 🐊.”

The “Tall Guys” singer took the lyrics for the song from a scene where Maloney and her ex-husband, 40, were discussing the fallout from Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss in the Wednesday, May 17, season 10 finale of Pump Rules. The Something About Her cofounder was trying to figure out when her ex knew about the infidelity, but the former model was focused on how the situation would affect his and Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

“Katie, do you know how hard this s–t is for me to process? My whole reputation is already sullied completely over this. I didn’t do anything f–king wrong. I’m worried about our bar,” the Michigan native explained. “I’m just a dude trying to get by in life. I got a lot on my mind. My health, my wealth, my family. There’s f–king man-eating Nile crocodiles in Florida now. I don’t f–king know.”

Maloney, however, was unimpressed, telling Schwartz, “You sound like a country song.”

Morris’ musical take on the scene was an immediate hit with fans, who started requesting that she turn other Pump Rules lines into songs. “Next can you do ‘you’re a worm with a mustache,'” wrote one commenter, referencing James Kennedy‘s description of Sandoval, 40, in the upcoming season 10 reunion.

Another social media user suggested that the Texas native make an entire album inspired by the reality show. “Ok hear me out: next plan of action,” the commenter wrote. “‘SOUNDS OF SUR’ an album, :20 second songs, of the most iconic VPR lines of all time😏.”

After the explosive season finale, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to discuss her split from the Missouri native and where she stands with him and Leviss, 28. Madix, 37, also shared her thoughts on Schwartz, whom she said she didn’t want to be friends with while he was still friends with Sandoval.

“That was the first thing that I saw after not watching the show for weeks,” she told Andy Cohen on Wednesday, referring to a scene where her ex and his BFF discussed Leviss’ potential “crush” on someone in their friend group. “That was the first time I cried in a long time because watching Tom Schwartz fully cosign and alley-oop the whole thing disgusted me to my core.”