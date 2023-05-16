Not on the best terms. Katie Maloney offered an update on where Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz stand after he helped cover up Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss — and things aren’t looking good.

“Of course she’s upset. She’s grossed out with him,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, said on the Tuesday, May 16, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I think with the way [Schwartz] is saying he found out about the affair in January. ​Then in that case you needed [to tell her].”

Maloney, who announced her split from Schwartz, 40, in March 2022, noted that her ex-husband “never told” on his business partner in the past. “But if he is saying he just found out … they have been covering for each other over the years in their gross ways,” she added.

Bravo viewers originally tuned into season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to see Schwartz’s shocking hookup with Leviss, 28, amid his divorce from Maloney. However, things took a turn on and off screen when news broke in March that Sandoval, 40, was cheating on Madix, 37, with the model.

In response, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host slammed Leviss for her behavior toward her costars. “I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was,” Maloney said on Lala Kent‘s “Give Them Lala” podcast that same month. “The fact that you didn’t really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

The Minnesota native, for his part, later revealed when he found out about Sandoval’s affair. “I learned about the affair in August. The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen one month later, which seemed to contradict the timeline he mentioned during the season 10 reunion. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Schwartz recalled how Sandoval “placated” him into not sharing the information. “He’s like a shell of himself. He’s not realizing the negative impact this has had on his other ventures. Businesses, bars, the band,” he added. “He took advantage of my kindness and put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake. I think — Tom has ADHD – and honestly, he became obsessed. He is notorious for having an obsession.”

At the time, Schwartz also hinted that he wasn’t currently in a good place with Madix. “I think, right now, she’s completely indifferent to me,” he revealed. “[I] still love Ariana. I’m here if she ever needs me and I’ll respectfully reach out sporadically.”

Madix, meanwhile, took a brief break from social media before returning to issue a thank you to her inner circle.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post in March. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The Florida native continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Madix is expected to break her silence on her split from Sandoval and his infidelity during a WWHL appearance on Wednesday, May 17. Maloney, meanwhile, recently offered her opinion on why the cheating scandal has continued to make headlines.

“It is the deception and the nefarious nature of it all. [Especially] the relationship between Raquel and Ariana and how she would allow Ariana to love up on her and be best friends with her and allow Ariana to open up about her relationship with Sandoval to her,” Maloney shared on Tuesday. “It is so sick and awful.”