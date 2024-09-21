Maren Morris tweaked the lyrics to her song “Rich,” taking out a reference to Sean “Diddy” Combs in light of his recent arrest.

Morris, 34, performed at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 19, where she debuted the new rendition.

Instead of singing, “Boy, I’d be rich, head to toe Prada / Benz in the driveway, yacht in the water / Vegas at the Mandarin, high roller gambling / Me and Diddy drippin’ diamonds like Marilyn,” Morris omitted the 54-year-old music mogul’s name on Thursday.

Morris reposted footage from the performance onto her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 21, captioning it, “F— Diddy.” (Morris’ comment added four extra k’s to the first word.)

This was the first time that Morris changed the Diddy name-drop on her 2018 single, which was featured on her debut album, HERO.

Following a lengthy career in music, Diddy was first accused of misconduct and sexual assault in November 2023. The rapper publicly and fervently denied every claim.

News broke on Monday, September 16, that Diddy had been arrested in New York on charges pertaining to sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. (Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.)

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Morris hasn’t been the only celebrity to condemn Diddy’s actions following the misconduct scandal. Kesha, for her part, first changed her “Tik Tok” lyric about “waking up in the mornin’ feeling like P. Diddy” in November 2023 to sing “f— P. Diddy” instead.

“Yes, it will be [a permanent change], so the fans should learn it for my upcoming shows. I want to hear it louder than ever,” Kesha, 37, told photographers in May. “I stand by that. I’m not the kind of person [who] just shuts the f— up, I know what I stand for, I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth. And the industry can kind of like suck my d—.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).