Mark Estes is moving on from his relationship with Kristin Cavallari.

Estes, 24, has shifted his focus from personal to professional as he works with his fellow Montana Boyz members, Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox, on a new reality series centered around the three viral stars.

“Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together,” a rep for Estes told E! News on Wednesday, October 2. “He’s focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios.”

Cavallari, 37, called Estes “the best boyfriend” she’s ever had on the Tuesday, October 1 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, adding that she knew “long term, it’s not right.”

“It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened,” she said. “No one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”

The Montana Boyz show will focus on the trio’s effort to juggle their ranch lives with their social media stardom, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

Estes, Winterburn and Wilcox were teammates on the Montana Tech football team. They went viral by accident, creating a TikTok video together on a whim before it “blew up from there,” as Winterburn told E! News.

“We were just messing around one day playing beer die and we decided to make a quick TikTok together,” he told the outlet in March. “We were like, ‘Let’s run with it.'”

Winterburn also told Deadline that the series is “a dream come true” for the group.

“We believe this opportunity will allow us to push harder and pave new ways for the Montana Boyz,” he said. “We are forever grateful for the trust and support from all of our fans and hope that we can continue to provide valued entertainment to your platforms.”

Danny Gabai, Lauren Terp and Andrew Freston from Vice Studio Group will serve as executive producers, along with Jonathan Chanti, Joanna Giunta and Paul Telner of Viral Nation. Sarah Jin will produce the series.

Gabai praised the Montana Boyz for the interest they’ve already garnered themselves, with over 1 million followers on TikTok and almost 500,000 on Instagram.

“We can’t wait to tell their incredible stories to an even wider audience,” he said. “With a million followers on TikTok, as well as appearing on multiple social platforms around the globe, we know that the world just can’t get enough of them and their adventures, so we aim to fill that void.”