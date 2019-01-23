So excited, so excited to hear this news! Mark-Paul Gosselaar admitted that he had an on-set romance with his Saved by the Bell costar Elizabeth Berkley.

“We dated,” the Passage star, 44, revealed during the Tuesday, January 22, episode of the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast.

“Didn’t you date everyone?” cohost Sim Sarna asked. “You dated all of them, right?”

The Pitch alum replied: “[If] you want to call it dating, sure.”

Gosselaar went on to explain his relationship with Berkley, 46, to cohost Anna Faris. “You’re in an environment — you know how it is,” he recalled. “When you’re working on a set, and we were young, there’s no one around really. I mean, you work and live in a bubble.”

He continued: “You’re in your cars and you come to set and you do your work and you’re with these beautiful women and then you go back in your car. And you’re not going to school, so you don’t have a lot of choices.”

The Franklin & Bash alum noted that his mother, who was also his manager, drove him to work every day.

Gosselaar and Berkley starred as pals Zack Morris and Jessie Spano, respectively, on Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993. Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Dustin Diamond (Samuel “Screech” Powers) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) rounded out the cast.

Rumors have circulated that Voorhies, 44, and the NYPD Blue alum also dated while working on the NBC sitcom.

Earlier this month, Gosselaar divulged that he has not spoken to Diamond, 42, since 1994. “It’s the truth!” he said during his January 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I mean, I’m not making anything up.”

