



Time out! Tika Sumpter couldn’t have been more thrilled when Mixed-ish cast Mark-Paul Gosselaar as her TV husband, even though she had never met him!

“I’ve known him his whole life, he just doesn’t know that,” Sumpter, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday, August 5. “He was telling me something on set the other day and I was like, ‘I know everything about you. I grew up watching you. Now, you get to be my husband!’ Everyone on my Instagram is like, ‘Oh, my God!’ So, they’re super excited that he’s here.”

Gosselaar, 45, played Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell for four seasons from 1989 to 1993 and in Saved by the Bell: The College Years from 1993 to 1994. He also appeared in two movies based on the series.

For more from Gosselaar and Sumpter, watch the exclusive video above.

Mixed-ish premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!