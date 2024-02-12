Marlee Matlin is not happy with CBS.

CBS was one of several networks broadcasting Super Bowl LVIII live on Sunday, February 11. Though the American Sign Language (ASL) performers — Anjel Piñero, Shaheem Sanchez and Daniel Durant — were introduced before their respective performances, the network did now show them at all during their broadcast.

“I am absolutely SHOCKED at CBS for introducing the Deaf performers at today’s pregame #SuperBowl and then not showing even one second (or more) of their performance… as has been tradition for the last 30 years. WHY!?” Matlin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Before kick-off, Matlin had encouraged people via X to watch the ASL interpreters at both the Super Bowl’s pregame and halftime shows. The NFL and CBS Sports had promoted a separate, ASL-centric live stream on X as well and included images of the ASL performers in its promotional material.

Super Bowl LVIII welcomed Deaf artists for each song before kickoff. Piñero interpreted for Post Malone’s rendition of “America, The Beautiful” while Dancing With the Stars alum Durant signed alongside Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem. Sanchez, also a dancer, performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with Andra Day and later performed alongside Usher during the halftime show.

Sanchez appeared on CBS Mornings on Monday, February 12 to discuss his role in Usher’s halftime show. “This year, they chose me,” he said. “It’s gonna hit different because we’re actually making history. Last year, it was more like just interpreting. This year we have more of a performance. There’s dancing and signing, breaking that into one to show that it’s a show, not just me interpreting.”

Sanchez added, “I’m a Deaf performer, not a Deaf interpreter.”

Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1987 for her role in Children of a Lesser God, in which she played a janitor. She was also the youngest actor to win in the category, as she was just 21 at the time. In 1993, Matlin interpreted the National Anthem in ASL alongside Garth Brooks at Super Bowl XXVII.

At the 2023 Super Bowl, the ASL interpreters who appeared on the main broadcast included Colin Denny, Justina Miles and Troy Kotsur. Kotsur, 54, won an Academy Award for his role in CODA. He signed the National Anthem alongside Chris Stapleton, as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“I’m playing the role of Francis Scott Key in this performance, and it’s been really fun for me,” the actor told Variety in 2023. “And because I’m an artist and an actor, I’ve done a lot of analysis and research to figure out that character. I don’t want to just sign it word-for-word. I want it to be meaningful, with emotion and with multi-layers of nuance and color.”