Marlee Matlin is passing time while quarantining by trying on her Oscars dress from the ‘80s — and it fits!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 21, the Academy Award winner pulled out her Theoni V. Aldredge-designed number to try on and show off, of course, with the little golden statue in hand.

“I’m losing my mind,” she wrote in the GIFs accompanying caption. “What else is it there to do?”

She included a series of hashtags such as #34yearsago, #dressstillfitsthough, #gottalaughatyourself, #besafe and #washyourhandsplease.

Matlin won a Best Actress Oscar back in 1987 for her role as a deaf janitor in Children of a Lesser God. Accepting the award at the age of 21, she is the youngest winner in the category as well as the only deaf performer to win an Academy Award.

Celebrities are finding all kinds of both funny and productive ways to pass time while they practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Jennifer Aniston told good pal Ellen Degeneres that she was using her spare time to clean her closet. Blake Shelton is growing back out his mullet while Jonathan Van Ness transformed his facial hair into a totally new, clean-shaven look.

Drew Barrymore may take the cake though, as she shared a touching beauty tutorial that was kind and thoughtful from the very beginning.

“Does everything seem so trivial to everyone right now?” she said at the start of the video. “I have looked a little bit on social media and tried to read the room, if you will, and feel the tone.”

She continued, “I think the only thing I can say right now is I’ll continue to do some videos. I think we’ll all be spending some time at home so we should keep going.”

