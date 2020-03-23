Jennifer Aniston Cleans Out Closet While Social Distancing

Jennifer Aniston is an inspiration to all of Us in self-quarantine, spending her spare time at-home during the coronavirus outbreak to clean out her closet. We can only imagine how big of a task that is!

On Friday, March 20, Ellen DeGeneres continued her playful Instagram video series, calling her close-friend Aniston to ask what she’s doing while practicing social distancing.

“Well, not much different since the last time we spoke like 30 minutes ago,” the Morning Show star quickly replied. “I’m actually still cleaning out my closet. That’s still happening.” Who knows the kind of epic outfits and dresses she’s going through and reminiscing over as she does it!

The talk show host pushed her for more insight, asking what else she’s doing so they can give other people some ideas. “Of things to do? Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we’re at it,” the former Friends star says. “That can’t hurt.”

She’s not wrong! As scary as this difficult time is, it’s nice to ground yourself in simple and productive routines.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 22. “We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing a black dress and sneakers with a black face mask covering her mouth and nose. “We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”

