It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, December 23, finale, Kailyn must decide whether or not she can really let her ex back in.

“I think there’s a lot of built up resentment and betrayal between Javi and me, so I think it’s going to be hard when we get home,” the reality star, 25, says.

When Dr. V asks if she’ll be able to communicate and coparent, she says she’s “not 100 percent” sure. Kail is then given two options: give Javi a ring or give him a stack of what appears to be divorce papers. Meanwhile, Dr. Ish is working with Javi, asking him: “What kind of father does Lincoln deserve?” However, Javi is unsure of the answer.

Unfortunately, the two have been having a tough time coparenting Lincoln, 4, since the show ended, Kailyn recently told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it’s unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it’s affecting our ability to coparent,” the mother of three told Us. “However, I’m not going to let this stop me. I’ll continue to be respectful to the father of my child and keep working at my career, and that includes my writing. Writing has been keeping me busy and focused and I’m anxious to get these upcoming books out.”

Us Weekly also broke the news this week that Kail’s new children’s book will actually be illustrated by her 7-year-old son Issac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. She is also the mom of 4-month old Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET.

