Highs and lows. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that her coparenting relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin has changed.

“Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it’s unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it’s affecting our ability to coparent,” Lowry, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, told Us exclusively.

“However, I’m not going to let this stop me. I’ll continue to be respectful to the father of my child and keep working at my career, and that includes my writing,” Lowry continued. “Writing has been keeping me busy and focused and I’m anxious to get these upcoming books out.”

As previously reported, the release of Lowry and Marroquin’s tell-all book series, He Said, She Said, was canceled earlier this month.

“I wanted to keep our coparenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us exclusively on December 8 about no longer moving forward with the books. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

The Pride Over Pity author, who shares 7-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera and 5-month-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez, revealed in November that she has a girlfriend.

Marroquin, meanwhile, is currently dating Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus and recently revealed that he is being deployed by the Air Force again.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Marroquin told Radar Online on Monday, December 11.

Marroquin added that DeJesus is “what’s keeping me together right now.”

As documented on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp, Lowry and Marroquin, who filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage in 2016, are working on their coparenting relationship. Marroquin slammed his ex on Twitter after the December 8 episode of the WE tv series aired, during which the pair battled over child support.

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s—t that happened almost two years ago #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp and #moveon,” Marroquin tweeted.

“Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again,” Lowry responded.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m.

