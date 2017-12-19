All in the family! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her new children’s book and how she got the whole family involved.

“Our French bulldog is so mischievous that his antics called for his own children’s book,” Lowry explained to Us about her idea for a new book. Her first children’s publication, Love Is Bubblegum, was published in 2015.

“In addition to my book deal, I’m excited to announce Isaac is going to be the illustrator of our new children’s book,” the MTV reality star told Us about her 7-year-old son Issac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. “Isaac loves to be artsy and creative so when I suggested the children’s book idea about our dog he was pumped to do the pictures for it.”

Lowry also shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 5-month-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez. The mother of three revealed she is open to having her kids work with her on future projects as well.

“Sure! As long as they want to,” Lowry, 25, explained. “Anything involving this kind of stuff is always optional for them. Just like filming, if they don’t want to, I don’t make them.”

As previously reported, the release of Lowry and Marroquin’s tell-all book series, He Said, She Said, was canceled earlier this month.

“I have no desire to write a book telling my side of the divorce, it would defeat the purpose of keeping my mouth shut all along and the whole idea behind that was because things are twisted either way and I wanted to keep something private for once,” Lowry, who is also the author of two memoirs, told Us. “And hopefully have less things for the kids to know. If I ever need to explain it to them I will.”

There is no title for Lowry’s new children’s book book yet, but it is expected to hit book shelves in Spring 2018.

