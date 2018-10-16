‘Married At First Sight’ Finale Recap: Which Couples Stayed Together?

Major decisions! While some couples’ choices were more predictable, there were definitely a couple of shocking revelations during the Tuesday, October 16, season finale of Married At First Sight.

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana

STATUS: Together

Dave and Amber have had a quick and tumultuous relationship. The prospects of them staying together didn’t look so great this week when Dave proclaimed there was a 51 percent chance he and Amber would last, and a 49 percent chance they wouldn’t.

Amber was feeling Dave’s apprehensiveness, which only made her even more insecure. However, she realized that she spent a lot of time focusing on Dave’s feelings rather than her own.

“What if there’s someone better for me?” Amber said. “I haven’t really stopped to think ‘What do I really want? Is this marriage right for me?’”

In the end, the two surprisingly chose to stay together and were looking forward to having more time to work on their marriage.

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman

STATUS: Together

The most predictable couple come decision day was Bobby and Danielle. They never fought and were obsessed with each other during the entire process. Only one thing was holding them back—Danielle’s inability to tell Bobby that she loved him.

“I’ve told Danielle time and time again how much I love her,” Bobby said. “The only thing I really need to hear is Danielle say that she loves me. It’s just something I always thought I would have by now.”

When decision day came, Bobby pulled out all of the stops before Danielle told him her decision. He got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and poured his heart out.

“These eight weeks have been the absolute best eight weeks of my life,” Bobby said. “I’m just glad that I got you. Ultimately, I want you to know that I chose you.”

Danielle was overjoyed and finally told Bobby how she felt.

“I feel like I got a best friend and I’m completely head over heels in love with you,” Danielle said.

Tristan Thompson and Mia Balley

STATUS: Together

Tristan and Mia have been tested the most this season. He kicked her out of the house, she threatened him with divorce and everything in between. It was no surprise that going into decision day, they were apprehensive and confused.

“It’s a lot more downs than been ups,” Tristan said. “I care for her … but with everything that’s happened, we still have a lot of work to do.”

When it was their chance to make their decision, they both chose to stay together and keep working on things.

However, as Us Weekly previously reported, since the show wrapped, the two have decided to separate. She filed for divorce in September.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

