The ultimate commitment! Keith was shocked to discover his wife was a virgin during the Wednesday, June 18, episode of Married At First Sight. His mom noticed that Iris’ dress was just a little too white to not mean something, and found out all the details. Catch up on what you might have missed below!

Iris and Keith almost seemed to have the “love at first sight” connection and appeared to be comfortable with being with each other almost immediately.

“I am feeling sparks,” Iris said. “It feels like we’re old souls having a reunion.”

Then, his mom inquired to about her pure white dress. Iris proudly told her she was a virgin, and she knew she had to tell her son so he wouldn’t get caught off guard.

“I never in a million years imagined that my wife is a virgin. … That means something special, and it’s definitely something that’s going to require patience,” Keith said. “I don’t ever want her to feel like she’s being pressured in any kind of way.”

Amber’s Mom Steps UpAmber and Matt had undeniable chemistry. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other and just wanted to know everything there was to know about one another. When she brought up her past tense relationship with her mom, it made Matt feel better about his family not coming.

“There was a chemistry there and a connection there that I was not ready for,” Matt said. “We can support each other and it means the world to me.”

At the reception, it was time for Matt to dance with his mom. The DJs apparently didn’t know his family didn’t come, as they repeatedly announced for his mother to come up, which was upsetting to him. At the last minute, Amber’s mom stepped up and filled in the role.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed with emotion, I’m trying not to cry,” Amber said. “I’m so so glad that she did that because he needed that, and it’s not fair that his mom’s not here. … I’m so glad my mom stepped in. We had a lot of ups and downs, and this was the biggest up we’ve ever had.”

Elizabeth Gets Jamie’s Mom’s Approval

Jamie and Elizabeth were jumping up and down with nervousness before the wedding started, but that all seemed to go away once they actually met. They hit it off really well, and they were both relieved.

“It feels like a million bricks are off my chest,” Elizabeth. She later added that they had “good sexual chemistry.”

As the night went on, even their families seemed to really start to like one another. His mom gushed to Elizabeth about how relieved she was that Elizabeth was married to her son.

“Jamie has dated young women and young girls but never a young lady. And I think you are the young lady and that makes mama happy,” his mom said.

Deonna and Greg Work Through the Awkwardness

Deonna and Greg hit it off, but that didn’t mean it felt natural for them to be together just after a few hours. Plus, the fact that Deonna hasn’t been in a relationship in 10 years just made it so much weirder.

“It’s a weird balance of comfort and discomfort,” Greg said. “From my point of view, it seemed like the chemistry was there.”

When it came to the dance, that’s when it was really uncomfortable, but they decided to use that as a stepping stone in their relationship.

“The first dance with my wife is pretty awkward,” Greg continued. “There’s a lot of laughter and I think we’re just building the connection that way.”

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

