Things are about to get interesting! Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell will say their “I dos” during the Wednesday, June 19, episode of Married at First Sight — but will he be OK with the fact that she’s a virgin?

Keith’s mother finds out first, after asking Iris, 27, about her very white dress in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek.

“So the purity of the white is definitely purity, reflecting for me. I’m a virgin,” she says. “This choice was something on a religious standpoint for me. So, it’s been hard. It’s been hard for sure. But it was for my husband. It’s a big deal.”

Immediately, her new mother-in-law is shocked, but is very proud of Iris. “That’s very impressive,” Keith’s mother says. “That says a lot about you and your upbringing.”

After their conversation, though, Keith’s mother felt it was very important for her son to know his wife has saved herself for her husband. Watch his reaction in the video above!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

