Wedding bells are ringing! Married At First Sight is back with a new expert to hopefully help four couples find their happily ever after. During the Wednesday, June 12, episode, Deonna and Greg as well as Amber and Matt said “I do,” while two other couples who have yet to be married might say, “I don’t.” Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Matt Leaves Out His Family

Amber and Matt seemed like a pretty good match. (She loves basketball, and he’s a retired professional basketball player.) All of their values lined up, too, so it seemed great except for one giant problem: his family. His parents are recently divorced and due to personal turmoil, he didn’t invite his entire family to his big day.

“My family has no idea I’m about to get married to a stranger … no clue,” he said. “Growing up, I never would have imagined that my family, my parents especially, wouldn’t be there the day I got married because we were very close.”

The wedding was amazing. They were both instantly attracted to each other, but the topic of family didn’t come up this week in between the newlywed makeout sessions. Matt was — needless to say — nervous.

“I just hope that my future wife and her family understand the situation I’m in, and also I hope that they understand that I think family is important.” he said. “I believe in marriage, and I want this to last forever.”

Deonna Freaks Out Greg Immediately

Deonna and Greg are both very religious and driven, which is why they were matched. However, Deonna revealed early on that she hasn’t been in a relationship for 10 years. She was in a relationship in high school that ended badly and caused her to put up walls for an entire decade. Deonna says, though, it was all for the better now that she’s about to walk down the aisle.

“Although I haven’t been in a relationship for over 10 years, I spent that time dating myself and getting myself ready and prepared for, eventually, this moment,” she said. “I just didn’t realize it would happen like this and now I’m ready to let my walls down and share my life with someone.”

The couple hit it off, but when she told Greg about her dating past, he worried she wasn’t ready for such a big commitment and didn’t know how to be in a relationship.

“I am kind of worried. There’s a lot of thoughts that come to mind,” he said, but when she explained why, he felt much better. “I get it. She seems adventurous, which is something that I’m looking for. … This was obviously a big risk to take but so far, so good.”

Meanwhile …

Keith and Iris are both driven, caring and very spiritual, which is why they were matched. Because of that spirituality, Iris has decided to save herself for marriage — something the stranger she’s marrying has no idea about.

“Knowing that a lot of guys have not wanted to deal with it really makes me want to get married at first sight, because we’re starting with commitment,” she said. The experts explained that even though Iris is a bit nervous, Keith is extremely patient and understanding, so they think it will be something they can work on together. We’ll have to wait until next week to see how he reacts when they get to tie the knot.

Elizabeth and Jamie also share something: They’re extremely passionate, albeit different things. Elizabeth is passionate in the way that she has a big personality, while Jamie is a bit meticulous and picky. They both seemed quite nervous to marry a stranger, but excited.

“It’s just really hard to find somebody, because I can be a bit overwhelming,” Elizabeth said. “I want a husband who’s going to accept me for who I am.”

She didn’t walk down the aisle this week, but the end of the episode shows both her and her husband wanting to make a run for it. “I don’t know if I want to do this. I might be a runaway bride,” she admitted.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

