The cat’s out of the bag – and the reactions are hilarious! Iris Caldwell, Deonna McNeill, Amber Bowles and Elizabeth Bice ventured out for their last single night during the Wednesday, June 12, premiere of Married at First Sight.

“Never imagined this would be how I was getting married but I’m ready to go turn up for the very last time as single women,” Iris, 27, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere. While the women party in a limo, they talk about the last time they had sex.

Amber, 27, reveals that she last slept with someone was when she was in a committed relationship with her now ex, whom she split from about 8 months ago. While Deonna, 30, plead the fifth, Iris revealed, “Mine is gonna be never.”

Every girl was shocked and almost simultaneously asked, “Are you a virgin?” When she says yes, “oohs” and “ahhs” in the car. They then all clink their champagne glasses together, and Iris notes, “Cheers to my virginity!”

Elizabeth, 29, couldn’t get over the reveal; she was clearly the most caught off guard. “I was really shocked because you just don’t ever hear about someone being a virgin, so it was, like, a rare fossil that I just came cross,” she said in an interview.

Married at First Sight’s matchmaking special (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Wednesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

