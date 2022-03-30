Doing it their own way? Married at First Sight‘s Noi Phommasak reveals that she doesn’t want to continue living with Steve Moy after Decision Day.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek from the Wednesday, March 30, episode, Noi, 33, and Steve’s, 38, security cameras catch an argument about their living situation The late night conversation turns heated as the groom tries to understand what she wants.

“So you’re concerned about saying yes on Decision Day and not staying together. Like, that’s kind of what you said, right? Saying yes on Decision Day, and then breaking up a month or two or three later?” Steve asks in the MAFS clip.

“No! That’ s not what I’m saying,” Noi insists. “I just don’t feel ready to move in together.”

The Lifetime couple are already living together while filming the show. However, Married at First Sight couples live in a temporary apartment leading up to Decision Day, and they’ll have to choose what to do with their permanent housing situations after the cameras leave.

“I’m talking to Noi about life after Married at First Sight,” Steve says in his confessional. “She told me she didn’t want to move in after Decision Day, and for me, that’s a bit surprising. It’s not something I ever even considered. I thought moving in was just something that came with it.”

The pair met at the altar at the beginning of Married at First Sight season 14 after being matched by three relationship experts. They moved in together, met each other’s families and have spent every day of the last two months together.

“So you want to live together as a married couple for two months and then get to know each other?” the software developer asks in the sneak peek. “I don’t know about that.”

“Like, what’s the rush?” Noi reasons.

Steve responds, “What do you mean, what’s the rush? We’re married.”

Still, Noi insists that they don’t have to live together. “I just don’t feel comfortable, like, combining our lives completely,” she says. “I’m just not ready to do that yet.”

When Steve tells her she’s “not ready to be committed to a marriage,” Noi says, “I just don’t want to even deal with it.”

The groom is subsequently confused. “What are you talking about? We got married. What did you think we were signing up for?” he asks.

In the confessional, he says that he wants more commitment from his new spouse: “I got married at first sight because I’m ready to start building a future with somebody, and it’s something that I take very seriously and I would hope that my wife would be willing to do the same.”

He adds that he’s wondering if he should read between the lines. “Often, Noi doesn’t express everything she feels, but I feel like there’s something more she needs to feel certain about me, my employment status and where things stand in that regard,” he says. “I’m not sure if that’s the case in this instance, but if it ends up being that, then yeah, I think it would be unfortunate that I have to do that just to prove something to her.”

Steve tells Noi, “You’re saying you’re not ready to be married.”

Noi says he’s wrong and “blowing this out of proportion.” She claims, “There’s plenty of married couples that stay in separate places.”

The freelancer is more worried than ever about their future. “For me, it’s concerning because the same way she feels uncertain about my employment status, I’m uncertain because how committed are you really if you have a fallback place that you can at any point call it quits and move back there?”

Married at First Sight season 14 airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

