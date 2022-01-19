Making time for love. Married at First Sight viewers were introduced to Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar during season 14 — and their marriage got off to a rocky start as the two butted heads mid-reception.

Lifetime’s reality show features relationship experts pairing up strangers who meet at the altar on their wedding day. The reception is the first time the two get to know each other — and Michael and Jasmina’s post-ceremony chat is very eye-opening based on Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, January 19, episode.

The video starts off sweetly enough with Michael, who the show has nicknamed Training for Love, discussing how dedicated he is to finding love.

“Growing up, my family experienced loss, and it affected everything. So it’s been difficult figuring out how to let people in, but I’m looking for love,” the groom tells the cameras in the preview. “I’m looking to have a companion. I knew I had to take a big leap in order to have that come to fruition, and I’m glad I did.”

Michael, 28, is a personal trainer who has had bad luck on dating apps and is ready to start a family. His wife Jasmina, 29, is an early childhood education teacher who wants real love after being burned by several cheating exes. The teacher, nicknamed Ms. No Nonsense, might even be his ideal woman.

“She’s compassionate. She comes from a big family, so we have that connection,” he says. “She’s into things that I’m not necessarily into, which is exciting because I get to go into her world and learn more about her. So I’m just excited to speak to her a little more and really get to know more about my wife.”

The pair start with some small talk during the wedding reception, with Jasmina asking, “So are you a pet lover?”

Michael tells her, “Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog.”

Jasmina proceeds to ask her new husband about his daily routine. The trainer then reveals he gets up at 4 a.m. every morning to head to work, and he gets home after 7 p.m. His 13-hour workdays are Monday through Friday, but he takes some clients on the weekends too.

The bride doesn’t look thrilled about her husband’s busy schedule. It sounds like he’s barely home, and that clearly makes Jasmina nervous about how much time he’ll be able to dedicate to building the foundation of their relationship.

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that [are] just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina says during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

Can the groom find a way to put his new wife before his job? Right now, Jasmina can only keep her fingers crossed.

“I hope that Michael is on the same page as me. We’ll see how it goes,” the newlywed says in the teaser.

Season 14 of Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

