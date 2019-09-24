



A Supreme disappointment! Mary Wilson was the first celebrity cut from Dancing With the Stars’ 28th season, and the Supreme singer reacted to her elimination in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

For starters, Wilson was just as surprised as viewers were. “Well, yes!” the 75-year-old told Us. “[But] everyone on the show ended up really being very good … Someone had to go. Unfortunately, it had to me! But that’s OK. I got lots to do.”

Her dancing partner, Brandon Armstrong, talked about the hard decision that the judges face with each elimination. “The judges are going to have to choose somebody every week in the bottom two,” he told Us. “And look, they made their best decision on what they thought was best for the show and best for the individuals.”

Wilson also spoke to the judges’ deliberations: “Len [Goodman] said something that I thought was very interesting when he said that he had to choose between his heart and his head,” she said. “It was very nice to hear him say that.”

“I don’t think I was disqualified because of what I was doing. I think it was more that people didn’t vote. They liked me, but they didn’t vote!” she added, laughing. “But dancing is something I really loved. I would have liked to have a little more time to actually learn it well.” (This season, live votes from viewers are combined with the judges’ scores to determine the bottom two pairs, one of whom is then saved by the judges.)

Watch the video above to hear Wilson discuss how she tends to overshare, how she reacted to Goodman’s comment about her legs and whether she has heard from fellow Supreme Diana Ross.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!