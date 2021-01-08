Still inseparable! Matt Czurchy has nothing but fond memories about his time filming The Good Wife, especially when it comes to his friendship with costar Archie Panjabi.

“She’s one of my best friends,” the New Hampshire native, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing the upcoming fourth season of Fox’s The Resident. “We’ve stayed in touch very closely. We talk about personal things [and] we talk about professional things. So, to have a friend like that is deeply special.”

Czurchy worked alongside the Emmy winner, 48, on the CBS legal drama for six out of its seven seasons before she left the series in 2015. At the time, it was rumored that Panjabi wasn’t on good terms with costar Julianna Margulies after the women stopped sharing scenes with one another in the fourth season. Last year, the Blindspot alum played coy when asked about tension between her and Margulies, 54.

“We are living in a world where everybody wants to know everything. I completely understand why everyone asks about it,” Panjabi told a “naughty” New York Times reporter in an April 2020 profile. “Everybody I meet asks me about it in some roundabout way.”

While it may not have been totally smooth sailing on set for Panjabi and the ER alum, Czurchy formed a steadfast bond with the groundbreaking actress, who became the first actor of Asian heritage to win an Emmy in 2010.

“We stay in touch constantly and she’s helped me out a lot in my career since that period of time. And I like to think I’ve helped her a lot in her career since that point in time,” the Gilmore Girls alum told Us. “Some of the things that we talked about way back in season 1 and season 2 of The Good Wife [about] where we wanted to go in the future with our careers, I think we’ve realized that a little bit. … With Archie, she always talked to me about [how] she’s Indian and when she was growing up, she didn’t see people on TV who looked like her.”

The former costars connected over their big dreams and felt honored to be working on a show that wanted to “push diversity” to a broad audience. Learning from Panjabi’s experience even helped him on his path to his lead role on The Resident, a series he said “interconnects people from all walks of life” on screen.

“We’re all human and [The Resident] is incredibly diverse,” Czurchy added. “That’s something that was important to me from the beginning of The Good Wife, and I’m an advocate for that on this show. That’s one example of how that personal relationship with Archie and I — and her sharing her personal experiences with me — has [made me] see the world in a new and different way. And now I can make an impact on this show in that regard.”

Season 4 of The Resident premieres on Fox Tuesday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.