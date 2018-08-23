Join the club! The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is not looking forward to the CBS sitcom coming to an end in 2019 with season 12.

“Yesterday … I found out The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming season 12 will be its final one. Life, as my mentor says, is in session,” the actress, 42, wrote on her blog, Grok Nation, on Thursday, August 23. “Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

Bialik told fans that she will miss playing her character, Amy Farrah Fowler, who, like her, is a neuroscientist. “She’s a riot,” she wrote. “She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.”

The Blossom alum predicted that she is going to have a tough time trying not to “cry every day for the next 23 episodes.”

“As a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability,” she continued. “Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the No. 1 comedy in America is unbelievable. And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions announced in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 22, that Big Bang is coming to an end: “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Entertainment Weekly later reported that the show is ending because Jim Parsons, who plays Bialik’s onscreen husband, Sheldon Cooper, was ready to move on.

The final season of The Big Bang Theory premieres on CBS Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

