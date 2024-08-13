Grant Ellis is ready for a second chance at finding true love.

Shortly after he was eliminated from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 12, ABC announced that Grant, 30, was cast as the lead for season 29 of The Bachelor. The Texas native’s casting is a historic one, following in Matt James’ footsteps as the second Black Bachelor.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding,” Grant shared on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of Good Morning America. “Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving. I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s gonna be so fun. I hope you guys tune in.”

The timing of Grant’s casting announcement took many Bachelor Nation fans by surprise as the news dropped in the middle of Jenn’s Bachelorette season. ABC executive Robert Mills later took to X to offer some explanation behind the decision, writing, “We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season.”

He added: “If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!”

Scroll down to get to know Ellis ahead of his upcoming Bachelor season:

1. What Is Grant Ellis’ Job?

“The former pro basketball player is passionate about his new career as a day trader and hopes to be able to provide for his future family,” Grant’s Bachelorette bio on ABC’s website reads. He also has day trader listed in his Instagram bio.

2. How Long Did Grant Ellis Play Basketball?

After playing basketball in high school, Grant went on to lend his athletic talents to several schools — including Iona University, Southern University and Albertus Magnus College — before playing pro in the Dominican Republic.

As he shared on The Bachelorette, an injury forced him to put an end to his basketball career. “But when life knocks you down, you have to be able to pivot,” he stated in his introduction video during the season 21 premiere in July. “So, I ended up getting into the finance field, and then, it’s been off to the races from there.”

3. What Happened During Grant Ellis’ ‘Bachelorette’ Journey?

Ever since exiting the limo and serenading Jenn on night one of the season, Grant kept his focus on Jenn by primarily staying out of his castmates’ drama. After attending several group dates, he earned his first and only one-on-one with Jenn during week five. He and Jenn took a picturesque horseback ride along a New Zealand beach before their picnic was interrupted by rain.

“My feelings for Jenn are definitely deeper than they were, like, a lot deeper. Since the beginning, every time I see her, my feelings are growing, and I think that there’s another level that could be unlocked,” he said in a confessional as clips played of them kissing on the beach. “Hopefully, she feels the same. I’m just gonna continue putting everything out there and, you know, hopefully she sees that my sincerity and the way I feel is real.”

Their connection came to an end one week later, however, when Jenn did not choose Grant as one of her final four men to go to hometowns.

“I feel empty right now. I don’t know. Jenn’s a great woman. She’s a great woman and I expressed my love for her, like, I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough,” he said in a confessional after his elimination. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody and they don’t feel the same about you, you know? I want a family, you know? I want to be happy, I want a wife, I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give me everything in return.”

4. What Has Grant Ellis Said About His Family?

Grant opened up with Jenn about his personal life during the dinner portion of his New Zealand one-on-one date.

“My father has been an addict for, like, 30 years. Addiction is a hard thing because, you know, growing up, my pops was everything, like, he was my superhero,” he shared, recalling his father being intoxicated when taking him out places as a kid without him knowing.

Grant went on to note that his father decided to enter rehab after he was fired from his job. “[He] checked into rehab, and ever since that, we had a talk and he was like, ‘Listen, son. This is the first time that you know the real me when I’m not intoxicated,’” he told Jenn. “So I’m, like, really leaning into that. So now, he’s, like, a little under two months sober, so, you know, I hope he holds strong. And it’s his first time living, too.”

Grant wrapped up the discussion by stating, “My mission in life is to be the man that my father wasn’t.”

5. What Are Grant Ellis’ Hobbies

“When Grant isn’t hustling at his job, he loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke,” his ABC Bachelorette bio states. According to the description, Grant is an “avid salsa dancer,” hopes to visit every country in the world and “wishes he could live in the year 3,000 to see what technology is like.”