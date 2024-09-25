If you’ve ever watched an episode of The Pioneer Woman, then you’ve surely noticed one of the three adorable, floppy-eared basset hounds living on Ree Drummond‘s Oklahoma ranch. “I’ve loved bassets all my life,” Drummond said in her magazine The Pioneer Woman. “Their excess skin, floppy ears, droopy eyes, and hilarious personalities keep me entertained and make my heart leap.”

But bassets aren’t the only breed of dog in Ree’s family. The Food Network star and husband Ladd have a total of seven dogs of different breeds, each one bringing a unique personality.

“They set up shop on the front porch,” Ree told People in 2023. “They each have their own little bed on the front porch. They’re outdoor dogs mostly anyway, and they have a whole barn to themselves if they want to go sleep in the barn sometimes, but they hardly ever leave the porch if we’re home. It’s really funny.”

Related: ‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss Ree Drummond is getting candid about her body transformation. The Pioneer Woman star, 54, took to Facebook on Tuesday, March 12, to set the record straight on rumors that she used Ozempic when she embarked on her weight loss journey in 2021. Drummond, who said she shredded “some serious pounds” by making lifestyle changes, told […]

Here, get to know all seven of the Pioneer Woman’s dogs, from the newest members of the clan to her longtime loves.

The basset hounds on the ranch are three pups named Rusty, Henry, and Fred. Walter was another basset who passed away in 2023.

“Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter,” Drummond wrote in a tribute post. “I’m going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol’ boy.”

Related: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Celebrates Daughter Paige’s Engagement The Pioneer Woman host Ree Drummond’s family is going to be getting a bit bigger. The Food Network star revealed on Sunday, August 4 that her daughter Paige is engaged. “I am so relieved I can finally share this news because the stress was getting to me. I have kept it a secret (from Paige, […]

Two yellow labs named Duke and Lucy also have also found a home there, with Drummond describing Duke on her blog as the alpha of the group while Lucy is a sweetheart.

There’s also German Shepherd Presley, as well as the latest addition to the crew, a pup named Shelby, who they welcomed back in 2023. In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Drummond introduced her followers to the newest member of her fur family with text that read “Meet Shelby. She’s all ears. I mean ear,” referencing her single perked up ear in the adorable snapshot.