If you’ve ever watched an episode of The Pioneer Woman, then you’ve surely noticed one of the three adorable, floppy-eared basset hounds living on Ree Drummond‘s Oklahoma ranch. “I’ve loved bassets all my life,” Drummond said in her magazine The Pioneer Woman. “Their excess skin, floppy ears, droopy eyes, and hilarious personalities keep me entertained and make my heart leap.”
But bassets aren’t the only breed of dog in Ree’s family. The Food Network star and husband Ladd have a total of seven dogs of different breeds, each one bringing a unique personality.
“They set up shop on the front porch,” Ree told People in 2023. “They each have their own little bed on the front porch. They’re outdoor dogs mostly anyway, and they have a whole barn to themselves if they want to go sleep in the barn sometimes, but they hardly ever leave the porch if we’re home. It’s really funny.”
Here, get to know all seven of the Pioneer Woman’s dogs, from the newest members of the clan to her longtime loves.
The basset hounds on the ranch are three pups named Rusty, Henry, and Fred. Walter was another basset who passed away in 2023.
“Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter,” Drummond wrote in a tribute post. “I’m going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol’ boy.”
Two yellow labs named Duke and Lucy also have also found a home there, with Drummond describing Duke on her blog as the alpha of the group while Lucy is a sweetheart.
There’s also German Shepherd Presley, as well as the latest addition to the crew, a pup named Shelby, who they welcomed back in 2023. In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Drummond introduced her followers to the newest member of her fur family with text that read “Meet Shelby. She’s all ears. I mean ear,” referencing her single perked up ear in the adorable snapshot.