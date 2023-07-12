Sophia Smith will join the roster of soccer greats — including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe — as she helps lead the United States Women’s National Team as they compete in the World Cup later this month.

The forward, 22, has competed in multiple Women’s World Cups before as part of the USWNT. In 2016, she played in all three of the U.S. team’s matches and in 2018, she scored three goals.

As the USWNT gears up for the Women’s World Cup, Smith is certainly a name to watch for on the field. Keep scrolling to learn more about the soccer star:

1. What Is Sophia Smith’s Soccer Background?

In addition to her time on the USWNT, Smith attended Stanford University and helped lead her team to the 2019 NCAA Championship, per her official bio. After opting to go pro the following year, Smith was the No. 1 draft pick for Portland Thorns FC in 2020. Two years later, she led the team to the 2022 NWSL Championship, winning MVP of the Champion Game.

2. What Is Sophia Smith’s Soccer Philosophy?

During a 2022 interview with Soccer.com, Smith opened up about the challenges she faces as a soccer star in the spotlight — and how she balances that pressure by being a team player.

“Being an athlete is a very challenging thing and it’s not just challenging physically, it’s challenging mentally,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure that comes with it, especially being a young athlete that’s kind of in the spotlight.”

Ultimately, “pressure is a good thing to me,” Smith explained. “But at the same time, it’s important for me to balance that in my life and make sure that it’s not overwhelmed me in tough moments. I just try to remind myself that it is just a moment and it will pass and things will get better. And the good thing about soccer is it is a team sport, and you have teammates around you to look to for guidance, for support, for belief.”

3. Who Is Sophia Smith’s Boyfriend?

Smith has been in a relationship with Michael Wilson for years. The athletes frequently share sweet photos cozying up on Instagram and expressing their love for each other.

Earlier this year, Wilson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, beginning his NFL career.

“You did it baby. through the highs and especially the lows, you never stopped doing everything right,” Smith congratulated the football star via Instagram in April. “It hasn’t been easy but it’s been worth it. I’m so proud of you ❤️.”

4. What Are Sophia Smith’s Hobbies Outside of Soccer?

Despite her immense success on the field, Smith is adamant that “soccer is not what defines me.”

“Realizing that has been hard, because for a long time, that is what I thought and what I believed,” she told Soccer.com in 2022. “So, kind of changing that thinking into knowing that regardless of what happens with soccer, I am a human and I have so much to bring to this world. I think that’s been huge in helping me just become a happier all-around person.”

In her spare time, Smith is a fan of interior design and loves to read.

5. She Makes Us Feel Old

Born in 2000, Smith feels the generational divide with some of her teammates — including soccer icons like Morgan and Rapinoe.

“They’ll talk about the technology they had, like the CD,” Smith told Reuters in June, recalling the time her family made fun of her for not recognizing Tupac’s music. “Some of the songs [my teammates] play, they’re all listening to, I have no idea what they are,” she added. “They sound like my parents.”