Megan Thee Stallion has never shied away from her love for anime, and now she’s embracing her Megan Thee Cosplayer persona for Amazon Prime Day.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively as part of the campaign to promote the online shopping event, the rapper shared everything she’s excited about in the anime world.

“I love Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and I could go on and on,” said Megan, 29. “Right now, Black Clover is coming out with a new season, so I’m really excited about that. I’ve been rewatching episodes and getting all caught up!”

Megan added that Amazon has elevated her Megan Thee Cosplayer persona through its Prime Day campaign.

“I’m so glad that Amazon gave me the opportunity to showcase my Megan Thee Cosplayer persona and tap into my personal interests as part of the video and campaign,” she said.

It’s not all about anime for Megan these days, however. She released her third studio album, Megan, on June 28. It was the first album she released under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions.

“I invested so much time and effort into creating this body of work for the Hotties, and I’m just so excited that it’s finally out,” she said. “I named it after myself because it was a reflection of my personal interests. No drama, no controversy, just an album that showcased different sides of me.”

“No drama” may sell the album short. The second track, “Rattle,” reignites her feud with Nicki Minaj as a pointed diss track. She opens the song with the line, “Ain’t got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ,” an apparent reference to Minaj’s “Big Foot.”

The album also features “Paper Together,” which includes a verse from the late Pimp C, one of her biggest influences.

“Having a song with the late, great Pimp C was such a full-circle moment for me personally because he’s one of my favorite rappers of all time,” she said.

Megan added she also enjoyed the album’s 10th track, “Mamushi,” which is currently making the rounds on TikTok. The rapper hinted that fans might not have heard the end of it, teasing, “I also really enjoyed working with Yuki Chiba on ‘Mamushi’ and definitely want to shoot a video for it.”

The album has received overall favorable reviews, and Megan is currently on her Hot Girl Summer Tour to promote it.

“Overall, I’m truly grateful for everyone involved and I’m really proud of this album,” she concluded.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson