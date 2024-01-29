“Hot Girl Summer” may be dead and gone, but the feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion is heating up with the release of “Big Foot.”

After teasing the song over the weekend, Minaj, 41, released the full diss track on Monday, January 29. “Bad bitch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot / The bitch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” rapped Minaj, alluding to Tory Lanez shooting Megan in the foot in 2020.

Minaj went on to call Megan a liar about the shooting, rapping, “[How’d] you get shot with no scar?” Minaj also reiterated a conspiracy theory that Megan’s injury wasn’t caused by the shooting, saying that her rival was a “glass fragment foot-ass bitch.”

Minaj spent most of the track degrading Megan’s sex life. “This lil’ beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law / For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw,” she rapped, echoing the claims made by Megan’s ex Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. (After Megan claimed in “Cobra” that she caught him cheating in her bed, Fontaine, 34, dropped “Thee Person,” in which he accused his former lover of sleeping with her longtime producer LilJuMadeDaBeat.)

Minaj also mocked all the men that Megan has been linked to, claiming she slept with French Montana and rapping she “wanna party with DaBaby while rubbin’ on Tory [Lanez] toupe / I guess she needed [Moneybagg Yo] for them Trey Songz / She G-Eazy, Carl [Crawford] made her crawl for it.”

The “Super Bass” rapper also repeated the allegation that Megan tried to sleep with Kelse Nicole‘s boyfriend, a claim that Megan’s former BFF made in her song “Bussin Back.”

Minaj further used “Big Foot” to mock Megan’s rapping skills, saying Fontaine was her “ghostwriter,” her “flow is such a bore” and she’s a “one-flow hoe.”

“Big Foot” is Minaj’s response to a line in “Hiss,” the song Megan released on Friday, January 26. In the track, Megan said, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” a reference to the federal law that requires law enforcement to make information about registered sex offenders available to the public. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. In 2021, he pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender after moving to Los Angeles. One year later, he was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of in-home detention.

Minaj’s diss track caps off a weekend she spent railing against Megan via X and Instagram Live. “Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle [King]. Lied on & FUCKED your best friend man?!!!!!,” Minaj wrote via social media. “B!ch think she a bully cuz she get a Roc Nation brunch every year. Be mad @ PARDI!!!!!!!!!! He told all your tea but u taking shots at my family?”