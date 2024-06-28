One A-list rap beef deserves another, Megan Thee Stallion has provided it with her new Nicki Minaj diss track “Rattle.”

Megan, 29, is known for her bold lyrics and unapologetic style. Her self-titled album, released on Friday, June 28, keeps that energy throughout, including some pointed lines on “Rattle” that seem to be aimed directly at fellow rapper Minaj.

The certified Hot Girl throws shade right out of the gate, opening the track with the line, “Ain’t got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ.” This line seems to be a response to Minaj’s earlier diss track “Big Foot” where she claims that she has “a lotta tea” on Megan and “went easy” on her.

The second verse of the track digs even deeper into the pair’s feud, with Megan alluding to Minaj’s home life with husband Kenneth Petty and their 3-year-old son.

“Damn, bitch, it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be borin’ as f–k if you still reminiscin’ ’bout shit that we did,” Megan raps.

Megan doesn’t spare rappers in Minaj’s orbit either. Later lines reference a tour date on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour where she brought out JT, Bia, Maliibu Miitch, Katie Got Bandz and Akbar V.

“I wanted everybody right here with me, but it was my fault being too friendly,” Megan raps. “I was thinking everything’s all good, but the whole time you was my enemy / Only time y’all n—s in agreement is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak hoes link up is when another bitch tryna get rid of me.”

Megan hasn’t outright confirmed the lyrics are about Minaj, but fans are not waiting for official confirmation.

One user on X wrote, “Megan whacking all the rap girls in hiss and rattle.”

“Megan ate Nicki up on rattle,” another shared.

The new record is just the latest salvo in the ongoing feud between Megan and Minaj. Back in January, Megan released her snake-themed song “Hiss.” That song alluded to Minaj’s husband Petty, a registered sex offender who served four years in prison after being convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995.

It’s unclear why Minaj and Megan fell out following their collaboration, though fans speculate that the artists’ dynamic turned sour after Megan worked with Minaj’s competitor Cardi B on the 2020 single “WAP.”