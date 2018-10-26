Who wore it better: Orange County edition! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds pointed out how similar her former costar Vicki Gunvalson’s reunion look was to hers last year — but insists she was not throwing shade.

“Um… I remember this look! #RHOCreunion 😲,” the 34-year-old captioned a side-by-side pic of Vicki, 56, wearing a long-sleeve green dress at the RHOC reunion taping on Thursday, October 25, next to Meghan’s eerily similar green look from the season 12 reunion in 2017. She added: “(love my @jdosi custom couture dress).”

In the comments section of her Instagram post, Meghan told fans that Vicki “blocked” her on the social media platform “a couple of years ago,” so she will not see the post. The former Bravo star also claimed the businesswoman “asked [her] designer to make [her reunion dress] this year.”

“She declined which makes it even more suspicious,” Meghan added.

The reality personality then took to her Instagram Stories to discuss dress-gate even further.

“I think you guys need an explanation about my last post,” Meghan began. “It was not meant to be mean or throw shade. … I’m just working and being a mom. I’m really not, like, in the mix anymore I feel like, so it’s just really fun for me to do a pop culture reference every now and then. … It’s just fun and light, guys. … There’s no deep meeting here.”

Meghan then admitted while she “had a great time on the Housewives,” she and Vicki “weren’t really friends” during her three seasons on RHOC.

“I don’t care anymore. I don’t care that she wore that dress, I just thought it was a fun comparison,” she explained.

After season 12 aired, the Coto Insurance founder told Us Weekly exclusively that she has “no desire” to see Meghan.

“She lives in St. Louis, I don’t even know what she was doing on our show anyway,” Vicki told Us in December 2017. “She lives in St. Louis, she’s pregnant, she has her husband, they’re going to have six kids, she’s not friends with anybody. I don’t know what the correlation with her is. She’s socially friends with people, but we don’t all hang out together. I think it’s time for her to turn the chapter to something else and maybe not be our show, we’ll see.”

One month later, Meghan announced her exit from the series, but not before she clapped back at Vicki, telling Us exclusively that her castmate was “so desperate.”

“She says she doesn’t care about me, yet she’s one of my top engagers on Instagram — I don’t even follow her — and she’s talking about me. It’s laughable,” Meghan said at the time. “Additionally, I’m really close with Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador], so goes to show how little she knows them.”

Vicki has yet to comment on the dress comparison. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

