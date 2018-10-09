TV careers apparently run in the Markle family! Duchess Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley has been cast in the upcoming MTV reality show The Royal World.

The series follows the unfiltered lives of young royals and royal family members as they spend a summer living together in the English countryside. The trailer, which debuted on Tuesday, October 9, shows Dooley, 25, joking to his castmates that he is “just looking for my great-aunt Liz,” referencing Queen Elizabeth II.

In another teaser, Dooley, whose father is Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., tells viewers that he represents “more of the average person that could be watching this show.” He says that being related to a royal “changed my life forever,” only to make a shocking confession seconds later.

“I didn’t watch the royal wedding. I’m sorry, Meghan!” the new reality personality admitted with a laugh. “I went over there; I was in London to support my aunt Meghan. Honestly, with the controversy that’s happening in my family, all I wanted to do was show my support.”

When asked to name his favorite member of the British royal family, Dooley responded, “My lovely aunt Meghan ‘cause honestly I don’t know anybody else.”

The Suits alum’s nephew runs a marijuana dispensary in Oregon, where he has a strain that he dubbed Meghan Sparkle.

Meghan, 37, who married Prince Harry in May, has been estranged from Thomas Jr. and their father, Thomas Markle Sr., for years. Her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, made a surprise trip to Kensington Palace on Saturday, October 6. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Samantha, who recently issued a public apology for their family drama, was turned away by security after just “two minutes.”

The duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, was the only family member who attended her nuptials.

The Royal World premieres on MTV on Wednesday, November 7, at 10 p.m. ET.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!



