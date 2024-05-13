Your account
Entertainment

Meghan McCain Doesn’t Think Bravo’s Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo ‘Are Going to Make It’

By
Meghan McCain Doesn t Think Bravo s Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Are Going to Make It 023
Meghan McCain. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Meghan McCain dropped some Bravo hot takes but her most surprising one was about Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo.

“This one is going to get me in trouble,” McCain, 39, shared during the Sunday, May 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen as she shared her opinions about her favorite reality TV shows.

McCain noted that her last point might not be a fan-favorite observation: “I don’t think Paige and Craig are going to make it.”

The reasoning boiled down to Conover, 35, and DeSorbo’s plans for the future — or lack thereof.

Winter House Stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover s Relationship Timeline 308

Related: Bravo Stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Relationship

“Because you have to live in the same city if you are going to get married and have kids,” she explained. “Trust me, I believe this. I think she is just kicking the can and he is like, ‘I want to have kids by the time I am 40.’ And she keeps saying, ‘Chicken, chicken.'”

After seeing someone in the audience showing their support, McCain added, “You are agreeing with me, ma’am. Thank you! I like them both, but fish or cut bait.”

Conover and DeSorbo’s romance has played out on screen since they filmed season 1 of Winter House in 2021. The couple casually dated, which viewers saw on season 6 of Summer House, before making their relationship Instagram official later that year.

As their milestones played out on Bravo, Conover and DeSorbo, 31, have often defended their decision to take things slow.

Celeb Couples Who Opened Up About Tackling Long-Distance Dating Prince Harry Meghan Markle and More GettyImages- GettyImages-1342064257

Related: Celeb Couples Who Opened Up About Tackling Long-Distance Dating

“We actually love long-distance,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “I feel like we’re more present with each other when we are together.”

Craig, meanwhile, pointed to other reality TV couples as a reason why he isn’t in a rush to get married.

Meghan McCain Doesn t Think Bravo s Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Are Going to Make It 024
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. Jordan Strauss/Bravo

“Honestly, there’s a lot of couples on Bravo and I’m not trying to throw shade. But there’s a lot of couples on Bravo that we are not trying to end up like,” he said during a WWHL appearance in September 2023 after news broke about Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke‘s split. “We want it to work. Like, sustainable growth. Two years is still not that long. But we are in a really good place.”

However, Craig later surprised viewers when he told Paige he wouldn’t “freak out” if they broke up.

“It’s not the end of the world if we don’t end up together,” Craig said in a December 2023 episode of Southern Charm, adding he knows she’s “not ready” to live in Charleston full time. “Now, I believe that I’ve become a stable person with or without you. I know that you got me there, but I really feel stable in myself to the point where, like, I could let you go. I would be really sad, but I wouldn’t freak out, if that makes sense.”

Couples Survived reality TV Curse Snooki-Polizzi-and-Jionni-LaValle melissa joe gorga

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far)

Craig also admitted to the cameras that he sometimes wished he and Paige were “on the same timeline” when it came to their future.

“I’m so appreciative that I have someone that I get along with and that I love,” he shared in a confessional. “All that matters is that I’m happy and she’s supportive of me. Technically, until we have children, it doesn’t matter where we live.”

Despite their conflicting thoughts on their relationship timeline, Craig and Paige’s relationship has continued to flourish as they appear on each other’s Bravo shows.

