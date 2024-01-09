Megyn Kelly is joining the discourse on Taylor Swift’s viral reaction to Jo Koy’s joke about her at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Kelly, 53, took to her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, on Monday, January 8, to share her thoughts on the meme-able incident.

“One of the moments that’s getting a lot of attention is [Jo’s] joke about Taylor Swift, which was fine, I actually thought he was spot-on with the commentary,” Kelly said. “[Taylor] did not appreciate it.”

Attending the ceremony as a nominee for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Swift, 34, appeared unamused when Koy, 52, made a quip about her during the awards show. After the joke, the camera cut to Swift, who was wearing a deadpan expression and silently sipping her champagne.

“As you know, we came on after a football double header. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said on Sunday, January 7. After a mixed reaction from the audience, he added, “Sorry about that.”

Swift has recently made headlines for her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and the NFL’s frequent television coverage of her watching his games in private suites.

“Can’t [Taylor] just show that she’s a good sport?” Kelly said on Monday. “I think she made the wrong move.”

Kelly went on to defend Swift’s presence at the football games while maintaining that the singer’s reaction to the joke was not “smart.”

“[The joke] was a gentle swipe. And by the way, she’s not in charge of the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That’s not her fault. It is annoying,” Kelly said. “If she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke.”

Swift has previously addressed her presence at Kelce’s games and the subsequent NFL coverage, telling TIME last month, “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Koy told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that the joke was all in good fun. “Aw, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he said. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Koy further clarified his intention to GMA3 on Monday. “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that,” he said. “So, it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”