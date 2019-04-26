Melissa Joan Hart: ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Revival Is ‘on Hold’

Melissa explains it all. The Darlings aren’t headed back to TV just yet. Melissa Joan Hart, who starred in Clarissa Explains It All for five seasons, reveals that the production on the revival has stalled.

“There’s no update. No, I’ve been busy on my Netflix show, and just been trying to get family time on the side, and that show’s kind of on hold right now,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, 43, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I don’t know what’s going on with it.”

'90s TV Stars: Then and Now

She adds: “I honestly don’t know. It’s up to the writers in the show, and the producers, and then the network, what they would want. I mean, I don’t know.”

Rumors that Nickelodeon was bringing back the ’90s hit surfaced in March 2018. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot would have Hart reprising her role and named as an executive producer. However, instead of navigating through her teen years, Clarissa would now be the matriarch of the family.

Clarissa Explains It All filmed 65 episodes and ran from 1991 to 1994. It also starred Sean O’Neal (Sam Anders), Joe O’Connor (Marshall Darling), Elizabeth Hess (Janet Darling) and Jason Zimbler (Ferguson Darling).

'90s Nostalgia Photos

Hart is keeping busy otherwise, though. She currently stars with Sean Astin on Netflix’s No Good Nick and has partnered with Kelley Blue Book for their recently announced Best Family Cars of 2019 campaign. In a teaser, Hart revisits her role as Clarissa — even sitting in her old bedroom and speaking directly into the camera.

“I fell right back into it. At first it felt a little strange, but then after I did it once or twice I was like, ‘Ah, this feels familiar,'” Hart tells Us.

90s TV Shows You Loved But Probably Forgot About

Interested customers can head to KBB.com to find the best car suited for their family. “They’re the most trusted,” Hart explains. “I love to drive. And maybe it comes from my days on playing Clarissa when she was driving.”

90s TV Shows You Loved But Probably Forgot About

“I need a lot of cup holders. I like seat heaters and that kind of thing. And my husband [Mark Wilkerson] wants to have a great sound system,” she notes. “So we all have our things and we all love to go to Kelly Blue Book so we can figure out exactly what the perfect car is for us [that fits] our needs.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!