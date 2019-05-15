He’s got the moves, well, like Jagger! Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger promised fans he was feeling “much better” after undergoing heart surgery in early April — and he proved it with an energetic performance.

Jagger, 75, showed off just how great he is feeling when he posted a video of himself practicing a lively dance routine via Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, May 15. The British musician did not add a caption to the clip, but instead let his fancy footwork to do the talking.

The performer’s skills earned him high praise from both fans and fellow celebrities. Juliette Lewis commented, “Needed this,” while his 19-year-old son, Lucas, added, “Oh woah [sic].”

Multiple outlets reported that the legendary rockstar underwent a heart valve-replacement procedure on April 5. That same day, Jagger jumped on social media to express his gratitude toward fans who sent him well-wishes and positive vibes.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support,” he tweeted at the time. “I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

The “Dancing in the Street” crooner’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, later told Us Weekly that the Grammy winner was healing following the surgery. “He’s doing wonderful,” the 32-year-old ballet dancer gushed. “That’s all I’m saying, but wonderful.”

Days prior to Jagger’s operation, the award-winning band announced that they were forced to put their North American No Filter tour on hold due to the lead singer’s health issues. “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the Rolling Stones’ rep told Us in a statement on March 30. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Th 17 concerts that were postponed have not yet been rescheduled.

