Mighty Ducks’ Marguerite Moreau and Elden Henson Once ’Dated’

Duck love! Connie and Fulton may not have dated off the ice in The Mighty Ducks, but Marguerite Moreau and Elden Henson actually did in real life.

The Mighty Ducks Cast: Where Are They Now?

“I was so sweet on Fulton. We kind of dated [while filming] the first movie,” Moreau, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new film Monuments. “I can’t delve on anyone else because I’m just me, but I definitely was, you know, sweet on the boys and boy crazy.”

According to Moreau, Henson, 44, was the complete opposite of his rough around the edges character. “He’s such a little sweetheart,” she added. “And plus, his charisma is crazy when he smiles at you.”

Funny enough, Henson’s younger brother, Garette Ratliff Henson, played Moreau’s love interest in the hockey films. “I don’t think Connie and Guy’s story line is over,” she told Us, teasing season 2 of Disney+’s Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. “I mean obviously their children play hockey. Hopefully, we’ve encouraged them in a positive way in sports instead of a negative way, but we’ll have to see.”

The Mighty Ducks debuted in 1992 and introduced the young cast when Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez) meets them for the first time and lets them ride his limousine on the ice.

“It was so cold and it was, like, 40 below and it was so shocking, but we got to climb all over the limo and go inside. That to me was so fancy,” the Parenthood alum recalled to Us. “I think we had to shoot it on two different days because we came back to shoot later and it was so hot that they had to, like, put $30,000 worth of tubes under that area to freeze it. And the first time it was 40 below and we had things taped all over us. It was freezing.”

Creator Steven Brill would go on write two more films in the franchise, introducing new characters in 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks. Vets such as Moreau, Joshua Jackson, the Henson brothers, Shaun Weiss, Matt Doherty, Vincent LaRusso and Justin Wong, were now joined by Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, Aaron Lohr, Kenan Thompson and Mike Vitar.

“I was sort of sweet on [Mike] but we just flirted a lot,” Moreau told Us. “We were little flirts together.”

Although it was an adjustment welcoming newcomers, the young cast struck up friendships that have lasted till this day. “It was kind of a weird split because half our team was not able to join us in the second film. And they really kind of raised us up as a team, a bunch of little actors that really went to hockey camp and really were on a bus and really were dressed together as a team,” she explained. “And even when we were on set, our clothes were in the locker room, our uniforms and stuff when we were in the rink. It was so exciting to obviously meet new kids and make new friendships. But I think that we started with a little bit of like, ‘How is this going to work?’ Luckily, we all got along great. And that film had so many fun activities for us to do. We were off and running.”

She added: “I just can’t believe how young we were. I don’t even know how they got us to all focus when we were all together.”

Some of the cast has since reunited for the Disney+ spinoff, which recently got a season 2 renewal. Moreau reunited with Estevez, 59, in one episode in season 1, and has stayed in touch with him over the years.

“It was really special for me because unlike the boys, I was a 15-year-old girl, there wasn’t a lot of one-on-one time that Emilio and I were spending together. We were friendly, of course, in a group, but you know, I was 15, he was 27. There’s a big difference. So I felt very lucky and I had a different experience than the boys in getting to just be adults and chat with him,” she told Us. “We have emailed over the years because anytime we have films and stuff come out, I share it with him and we keep in contact that way. But it was really nice to just walk up and give him a huge hug because he was a huge guide in how to behave on set, how to lead a production, be the face of something. And he kind of took us all under his wing and said, ‘You know, your fans make or break you. You take care of them. You always show up on time.’ He really gave us a good framework for how to be in this business longterm if we wanted to, which was really helpful.”

Since the mega-successful franchise, Moreau has appeared in dozens of TV shows and films, including Shameless, Life as We Know It, The O.C., Ingenious, Grey’s Anatomy and Life Happens. In 2017, she reprised her role of Katie in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. The raunchy comedy has a stacked ensemble that includes Amy Poehler, Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Josh Charles, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Showalter and Michael Ian Black.

“It was really fun to make and to watch everybody explode,” she said of the original 2001 film. “I used to follow Amy Poehler around, literally like a puppy being like, ‘You’re so funny. You’re the funniest woman in America. You need to be on SNL.’ I mean, I don’t want to say I’m the reason she was on SNL, but I did proselytize.”

As for where Katie would be today? “Maybe divorced. But, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do First Day of Camp Ever, but we’re all in our sixties,” she told Us, noting that she “of course” would be down to reunite with the cast once more.