Joshua Jackson Reveals Why He Wasn’t Part of ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reunion Episode

What’s Charlie Conway up to today? Joshua Jackson has a few ideas. During an interview with Esquire, the actor, 43, opened up about why he wasn’t part of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers reunion episode and gave an update on the character he played when he was only 14 years old.

“I was in the process of playing a sociopathic spinal surgeon so I wasn’t available to be in the first season of the Mighty Ducks [Game Changers],” Jackson said in the video posted on Monday, July 12, referencing his role in the upcoming Peacock series, Dr. Death.

The Fringe alum then added where Charlie — who he played in all three Mighty Ducks films in 1992, 1994 and 1996 — would be today as an adult.

“I would say things worked out well for him. He’s probably somehow peripherally involved in the Minnesota Wilds organization,” the former Dawson’s Creek star said. “Maybe [he] settled down in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, got a couple of little kids of his own, hopefully. I think Charlie did alright.”

In February, Game Changers executive producer Steven Brill told Us Weekly and other reporters that they had spoken to Jackson multiple times over the years about possibly being part of the series, which followed a new group of hockey players and Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez).

“He’s part of the family and part of the group with everyone else,” the producer said. “When and where they show up is an open, exciting question.”

During the first season, original stars Elden Henson, Marguerite Moreau, Matt Doherty, Garrett Henson, Vincent LaRusso and Justin Wong appeared on one episode. Unfortunately, Jackson wasn’t available to join the group.

“We always talked about when we’re going to bring him back, we’re going to bring him back in a big substantial real way. COVID made it hard,” Brill told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “He actually just had a baby right in the middle of this and the idea of him coming up wasn’t practical or possible. And then the idea that we can then explore that storyline down the line was something we wanted to preserve.”

The When You See Us star and wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2020.