TV News

Joshua Jackson Reveals Why He Wasn’t Part of ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reunion Episode

By

What’s Charlie Conway up to today? Joshua Jackson has a few ideas. During an interview with Esquire, the actor, 43, opened up about why he wasn’t part of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers reunion episode and gave an update on the character he played when he was only 14 years old.

‘The Mighty Ducks’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I was in the process of playing a sociopathic spinal surgeon so I wasn’t available to be in the first season of the Mighty Ducks [Game Changers],” Jackson said in the video posted on Monday, July 12, referencing his role in the upcoming Peacock series, Dr. Death.

Joshua Jackson Reveals Why He Wasn't Part of Mighty Ducks Reunion Episode
Joshua Jackson John Photography/Shutterstock

The Fringe alum then added where Charlie — who he played in all three Mighty Ducks films in 1992, 1994 and 1996 — would be today as an adult.

“I would say things worked out well for him. He’s probably somehow peripherally involved in the Minnesota Wilds organization,” the former Dawson’s Creek star said. “Maybe [he] settled down in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, got a couple of little kids of his own, hopefully. I think Charlie did alright.”

Costars Reunited

Read article

In February, Game Changers executive producer Steven Brill told Us Weekly and other reporters that they had spoken to Jackson multiple times over the years about possibly being part of the series, which followed a new group of hockey players and Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez).

Joshua Jackson Reveals Why He Wasn't Part of Mighty Ducks Reunion Episode 3
Justin Wong, Garette Henson, Marguerite Moreau, Emilio Estevez, Vincent Larusso, Elden Henson, Matt Doherty in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.’ Liane Hentscher/Disney

“He’s part of the family and part of the group with everyone else,” the producer said. “When and where they show up is an open, exciting question.”

'Dawson's Creek' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Read article

During the first season, original stars Elden Henson, Marguerite Moreau, Matt Doherty, Garrett Henson, Vincent LaRusso and Justin Wong appeared on one episode. Unfortunately, Jackson wasn’t available to join the group.

Joshua Jackson Reveals Why He Wasn't Part of Mighty Ducks Reunion Episode 2
Joshua Jackson (C) in ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks.’ Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We always talked about when we’re going to bring him back, we’re going to bring him back in a big substantial real way. COVID made it hard,” Brill told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “He actually just had a baby right in the middle of this and the idea of him coming up wasn’t practical or possible. And then the idea that we can then explore that storyline down the line was something we wanted to preserve.”

The When You See Us star and wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2020.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!